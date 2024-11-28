Journalist Matiullah Jan arrested, PFUJ calls for immediate release

Prominent Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan was arrested in Islamabad on Thursday, with charges including attempted murder and drug possession, according to a First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Margalla police station.

The FIR alleges that the incident began when Matiullah’s driver reportedly ignored signals to stop and accelerated toward police personnel, allegedly endangering their lives. Authorities claim they managed to halt the vehicle by deploying a road barrier. The report also states that drugs (specifically ice) were recovered from the vehicle.

Following the arrest, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) condemned the action, calling it deeply concerning given Matiullah Jan’s previous abduction in 2020. The union demanded his immediate release and warned of nationwide protests if their demand was not met. In their official statement, PFUJ stressed the need for a fair and transparent investigation, stating that any illegal action against journalists is unacceptable in a democratic society.

Matiullah Jan was previously abducted in broad daylight from Islamabad’s Sector G-6 in July 2020. He was released 12 hours later near Fateh Jang, a small town in Punjab province, after widespread public outcry and condemnation from media groups and human rights organizations.

The arrest has reignited concerns about press freedom and the safety of journalists in Pakistan, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.



