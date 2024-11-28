Journalist Matiullah Jan granted two-day physical remand by ATC

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad, presided over by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, on Thursday approved a two-day physical remand of senior journalist Matiullah Jan in connection with a case filed at Margalla Police Station.
During the hearing, Prosecutor Raja Naveed sought a 30-day physical remand of the journalist. However, the court limited the remand period to two days.
Matiullah Jan was arrested earlier by Islamabad police for allegedly defying orders to stop at a security checkpoint and engaging in an altercation with police personnel.