Journalist Matiullah Jan granted two-day physical remand by ATC

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad, presided over by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, on Thursday approved a two-day physical remand of senior journalist in connection with a case filed at Margalla Police Station.

During the hearing, Prosecutor Raja Naveed sought a 30-day physical remand of the journalist. However, the court limited the remand period to two days.

was arrested earlier by Islamabad police for allegedly defying orders to stop at a security checkpoint and engaging in an altercation with police personnel.