Khanewal DC reviews hospital waste management practices

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari chaired a meeting of the District Hospital Waste Management Committee to review the waste management practices, here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the environment department, health officials, medical superintendent of DHQ Hospital and the waste management company.

Officials briefed the participants, stating that one government and one private incinerator were currently operational in Khanewal. Hospital and laboratory waste was being disposed of to prevent environmental hazards, they said.

DC Muhammad Ali ordered for strict monitoring of the government and private hospitals, laboratories, and scrap yards. He instructed officials to ensure that hazardous hospital waste was incinerated as per regulations and warned of strict legal action against violators.

“Immediate FIRs should be registered against scrap yards involved in buying and selling of medical waste,” the DC said and stressed strict compliance with the Punjab Hospital Waste Management Rules to safeguard public health.

Thatha Sadiqabad police station registers record 600 cases in 2024

The alarming rise in crime has led to a record-breaking 600 cases registered at Thatha Sadiqabad police station in 2024, the highest in its 15-year history.

This unprecedented surge reflects a growing challenge for law enforcement agencies in the area. The first case of the year, filed as 01/24, involved Assistant Sub-Inspector Rana Muhammad Ashraf apprehending Zafar Iqbal of Chak No 125-10R for the possession of 15 litres of liquor.

The 600th case, lodged by Rana Muhammad Suleman of Pul 132-10R, targeted unidentified thieves for shoplifting. The staggering number of cases indicates a sharp increase in criminal activities, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced policing and preventive measures to address this troubling trend.