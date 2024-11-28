Khawaja Asif accuses Bushra Bibi of sabotaging PTI protest

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to scrutinize the questionable role of Bushra Bibi during the party’s recent protest in Islamabad.

The senior PML-N leader alleged that PTI’s leadership, including Imran Khan, initially intended to stage a sit-in at Sangjani but shifted plans.

“The government owes thanks to Bushra Bibi for sabotaging PTI’s protest,” Asif remarked, claiming she instructed workers to attack D-Chowk before fleeing the scene alongside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, leaving workers stranded.