Khursheed Shah inaugurates fashion design studios, distributes scholarship cheques

Staff Reporter
November 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah inaugurated the state-of-the-art Fashion Design Studios, marking a significant milestone in the Aror University of Arts, Fashion and Design Sukkur, said a release on Wednesday. Addressing the event MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah praising university’s efforts in promoting education and creativity in the region. He emphasized the importance of such institutions in empowering the youth of Sindh and beyond. The Vice Chancellor of Aror University, Prof. Dr. Zahid Hussain Khand, in his address focused on the importance of such initiatives for the community, fostering talent and promoting entrepreneurship, particularly in the field of Fashion Design & Arts. The Distribution of Scholarship Cheques and Research Awards took place, recognizing outstanding students and faculty for their academic achievements and contributions.

