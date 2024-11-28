KP Governor emphasizes stronger UK ties to boost economy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral ties and economic cooperation with the United Kingdom to bolster Pakistan's economy.

During a meeting with a delegation from the Overseas Pakistan Business Forum in Peshawar on Thursday, Governor Kundi highlighted the adverse impact of ongoing terrorism on economic activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to improve exports from the province to the UK and other European markets.

Governor Kundi urged the business community to play a proactive role in promoting KP's products internationally. "Strengthening our exports can pave the way for economic revival and stability," he remarked.

The delegation assured the governor of their commitment to showcasing Pakistani goods in foreign markets. They expressed their intent to facilitate trade and promote local industries on global platforms, aiming to boost foreign investment and support the national economy.

The meeting underscored the significance of international trade partnerships in overcoming economic challenges and fostering sustainable growth in the region.