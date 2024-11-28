KP Health Dept issues advisory to check Chikungunya disease

Peshawar - The Department of Health has issued an advisory to prevent the spread of Chikungunya after cases were identified in Peshawar and Mansehra.

Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) of the National Institute of Health (NIH), Director Public Health Dr. Irshad Roghani directed all District Health Officers (DHOs), Medical Superintendents (MSs), and Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) to implement precautionary measures, including contact tracing for close contacts of affected individuals. The advisory emphasized public education on prevention and control measures, particularly mosquito eradication efforts.

The advisory called for aggressive anti-mosquito campaigns in areas reporting positive cases to minimize the spread of the virus. It urged local municipal administrations, environmental bodies, and community organizations to collaborate in disease prevention. All health institutions, including MTIs and primary health centers, were instructed to prepare for handling potential Chikungunya cases.

Dr. Roghani highlighted preventive measures such as wearing long-sleeved clothing, using mosquito repellents, covering water containers, and eliminating stagnant water to reduce mosquito breeding grounds. He emphasized the use of mosquito nets, especially for children and the elderly.

Chikungunya symptoms include high fever, severe joint pain, rashes, fatigue, and headaches.

Dr. Roghani urged individuals with these symptoms to consult healthcare professionals promptly. He reaffirmed the Department of Health’s commitment to protecting public health and called for public cooperation in combating this disease.