Thursday, November 28, 2024
KP new DG Info assumes charge

November 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The newly appointed Director General of Information and Public Relations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saleem Khan, has officially assumed charge of his office.  

After taking on his new responsibilities, DG Saleem Khan was warmly congratulated by information officers, who expressed their full confidence in his leadership. During discussions, the DG stressed the importance of improving the Directorate’s performance and reaffirmed his dedication to providing accurate and timely information to the public by effectively utilizing available resources.  

Emphasizing the value of teamwork, Saleem Khan assured the officers that employees’ concerns would be addressed on a priority basis. The DG and the information officers later pledged to work collectively for the Directorate’s growth and to enhance public service delivery.

