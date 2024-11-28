Kundi concerned over worsening security situation in KP

Peshawar - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday expressed concerns over the worsening security situation in the province, particularly in Kurram district, and announced plans to visit Parachinar to assess the matter.

In a press conference at Governor House after performing Umrah, Kundi highlighted that the ongoing violence in Kurram has claimed around 150 lives and left more than 200 people injured since October. He criticized the lack of attention from the Chief Minister, noting that while the Chief Executive is occupied with issues in Islamabad, the situation in Kurram remains dire.

The Governor stated, “I will personally visit Kurram to assess the situation and work towards restoring peace.” He also called for unity among the province’s political leadership, stressing that collaboration would lead to finding solutions to pressing issues. Kundi invited the Chief Minister to join him in Kurram to play a role in managing the crisis.

To address the ongoing crisis, Kundi announced plans for an All-Party Conference at the Governor House in the first week of December, inviting all political parties and the Chief Minister to discuss solutions to the province’s security challenges.

The Governor also mentioned humanitarian efforts in Kurram, noting that the Red Crescent is actively assisting victims, but expressed disappointment with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for lacking the resources to offer assistance. He emphasized the need for full implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) to address security concerns across the country.

Governor condoles with Bilour family

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday visited Bilour House and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of veteran businessman and prominent politician Ilyas Ahmad Bilour.

Governor Kundi extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, particularly Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Ghazanfar Bilour, and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Governor paid tribute to the late Bilour’s contributions to the business community and his role in the socio-economic development of the province.

He highlighted Bilour’s legacy as a pioneer of economic progress and a respected leader whose efforts positively impacted countless lives.

“The death of Ilyas Ahmad Bilour is a great loss not only for his family but also for the entire province. His vision and dedication will always be remembered,” the Governor said.

He emphasized the need to uphold the values and principles that the late Bilour stood for, ensuring the continuation of his efforts for a prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor also assured his full support to the grieving family during this difficult time.