Thursday, November 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lahore records world's highest AQI at 599, cold and dry weather to persist

Lahore records world's highest AQI at 599, cold and dry weather to persist
12:02 PM | November 28, 2024
National

Residents of Lahore faced severe air pollution on Thursday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 599, once again making the provincial capital the most polluted city in the world.

Weather reports indicate no chances of rain in the coming week, exacerbating the situation. The Meteorological Department predicts cold and dry conditions will continue in Lahore, with temperatures expected to drop to 11°C and rise to a maximum of 23°C. Wind speed in the city was recorded at 5 KPH.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country over the next 24 hours. Smog and fog are likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning and night.

The synoptic situation indicates that continental air is prevailing over most regions.

On Wednesday, Leh was the coldest place in the country, with temperatures dropping to -9°C.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024