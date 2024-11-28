Lahore Women Hockey Club lifts Khelta Punjab Games hockey title

LAHORE - Lahore Women Hockey Club trounced Shiza Fatima Khawaja Hockey Club by 7-1 in the final hockey clash of division level Khelta Punjab Games at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. AC Shalimar Town Dr Anam Fatima, PHF Secretary Olympian Rana Mujahid, Olympian Shahbaz Sr, Olympian Asif Bajwa, Olympian Kh Junaid, Senior journalist Sohail Warraich, Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed and other officials were also present on this occasion. Shariqa Sarwar of Lahore Women Hockey Club exhibited wonderful hockey and netted four beautiful goals in 9th, 14th, 34th and 56th minute of the match. Maleeha Younis and Mehak Rashid also contributed two and one goal respectively for the triumphant team. Shiza Fatima Khawaja Hockey Club’s only goal was scored by Shiza Ilyas in the second minute of the match. DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry congratulated the Lahore Women Hockey Club for winning the division level Khelta Punjab Games hockey title. The division level Khelta Punjab Games female hockey matches were played under the supervision of organizing committee comprising Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum, Deputy Director Chand Parveen and TSO Cantt Malik Nasir.