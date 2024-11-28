Thursday, November 28, 2024
LESCO detects 544 power pilferers in 24 hours

Our Staff Reporter
November 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 544 connections from where customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour. A LESCO spokesman told the media here Wednesday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 164 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 35 accused have been arrested by the respective police. During last 24 hours of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 19 commercial, five agricultural, and 520 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with  detection units.  

All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 357,488 units as detection bill amounting to Rs. 16.375 million.

Anti-polio drive measures reviewed

