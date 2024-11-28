NAB completes verification of Pak Arab Housing victims

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has completed the re-verification process of 2,400 victims of the Pak Arab Housing Society scam, sources reveal. Investigations have reached their final stage, and NAB is now preparing to submit a formal reference in court. In a related development, NAB has requested court permission to sell confiscated properties of the housing society administration to recover funds for the affected individuals. Additionally, complaints of delays in construction within developed blocks of the society have led NAB to establish formal contact with the Director General of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), sources said. A petition for the cancellation of bail granted to the society’s owner, WaqarGulzar, has been filed. Meanwhile, Ammar Gulzar, another key figure in the case, has had his bail canceled and is reportedly absconding. NAB sources claim that former Senator Waqar Ahmed Khan is involved in a multi-billion rupee corruption case amounting to PKR 6 billion through the housing society. Following the cancellation of his bail by the accountability court, NAB has intensified efforts to arrest him. Waqar Ahmed Khan reportedly escaped from the accountability court with the assistance of his legal team. NAB teams are actively conducting raids to apprehend the former senator.