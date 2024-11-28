Nasir Shah inaugurates e-services in Sindh

Sukkur - The district administration of Sukkur has launched a significant initiative for the citizens of Sukkur, introducing e-services in Sindh under the slogan ‘Services at your doorstep.’

The inaugural ceremony of the People’s Service Center was held here on Wednesday.

Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, attended the ceremony as the chief guest, according to a handout issued on Wednesday. The minister launched e-services in Sindh by cutting the ribbon.

In his address, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said, “A revolutionary system has been introduced in Sukkur today.”

“Citizens can now obtain various documents, including domicile, PRC, inheritance certificates, sales certificates, and other revenue documents, from the comfort of their own homes through the e-services Sindh platform,” he added.

“All online applications will be processed within 7 days,” he said.

“The purpose of e-Services Sindh is to ensure transparency and promote digitization, providing swift services to citizens,” he added.

“This is the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, which is being implemented by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team,” he remarked.

He further stated, “Domicile has always been an issue, with children often running from pillar to post in government offices and facing unnecessary harassment. Now, domiciles will be delivered to their homes through the postal service.”

“The DC has also been tasked with digitizing Sukkur’s entire revenue record to ensure transparency,” he stated.

The provincial minister announced Rs500,000 as a token of appreciation for the Deputy Commissioner of Sukkur and his team for starting e-services in Sukkur. He said, “This facility should be available to the public at the Tehsil level so that the people of Saleh Pat don’t have to travel to Sukkur.”

He instructed the commissioner to extend this facility to other districts of the division, including Khairpur and Ghotki.

He added, “All our elected representatives are working hard to serve the public, and significant development projects have been completed in Sukkur in health, education, and other sectors.”

The ceremony was also addressed by Divisional Commissioner of Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr Muhammad Bux Raja Dharejo, Barrister Veerum Khana Mahar, and others.

The ceremony was attended by the Vice Chancellor of IBA Sukkur University, Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh, revenue officials, and others.