Nawaz Sharif hosts luncheon for Belarusian President

Islamabad - President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has left for home after completing three-day visit to Pakistan.

He was seen off at the airport by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

Earlier, the President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko visited Murree where he met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Prime Minister Shehhaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present during the meeting.

The President of Belarus arrived in Murree from Islamabad by helicopter. He arrived at Government House Kashmir Point with full protocol from the Gharial helipad and reached Government House.

During their interaction, President Lukashenko expressed his happiness at the opportunity to meet his “esteemed brother” after a long time.

The two leaders exchanged pleasantries, reinforcing the growing diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Belarus.

Nawaz Sharif hosted luncheon in the honour of President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko. He recalled his 2015 visit to Pakistan and said he was extremely delighted to visit Islamabad and thanked for the hospitality extended to him.

During the visit, President Lukashenko and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif comprehensively reviewed the full range of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening friendly ties between the two countries across political, trade, economic, cultural, social, and other areas.

The two sides signed 15 important agreements and MoUs, including the Roadmap for Comprehensive Cooperation for the period 2025-2027.

The roadmap focuses on enhancing bilateral economic cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.

A delegation of key business figures and investors from Belarus also accompanied the President.

They had successful and fruitful meetings with Pakistani business leaders. The Prime Minister presented a photo album of the three-day visit to the President of Belarus.