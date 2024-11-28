NDMA dispatches 21st relief consignment to Gaza, Lebanon, Syria

ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday dispatched its 21st consignment of humanitarian aid, consisting of 17 tons of relief supplies, to support populations in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria. In collaboration with the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), NDMA sent an aid shipment consisting of around 17 tons of supplies, including blankets, food, and medicines. This humanitarian aid was flown via a chartered 777 aircraft from Chaklala, Rawalpindi to Damascus, Syria, for the war-affected people of Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

Under the instructions of the prime minister, a total of 1,756 tons of relief items have been dispatched to the affected people of Gaza (1,273 tons), Lebanon (372 tons) and Syria (111 tons).

The send-off ceremony held at Chaklala was attended by Ibrar Malik, MNA, senior officials from NDMA, MOFA and PAF.

The chief guest emphasized the urgent need to provide relief to the war-affected population, considering the ongoing conflict and the needs of the affected communities.

He reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the brothers and sisters in distress and stressed the importance of collaboration by welfare organizations and the Pakistani public in strengthening these efforts.

The Government of Pakistan continues to send relief supplies based on the needs of the war-affected populations of Lebanon and Palestine. On the instructions of the prime minister, a special account named “Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon,” for collection of donations from the public to aid their brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon who are facing war emergencies.