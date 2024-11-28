Normalcy returns to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Following a large-scale operation against protestors, normalcy is gradually returning to federal capital on Wednesday with business activities resuming and educational institutions expected to reopen tomorrow. The district administration’s cleanup efforts are underway, and containers blocking various roads in the city have been removed. The roads that had been closed due to the protests are now accessible again, said an official.

The cleanup operations, including the removal of containers from key locations such as the Red Zone, are ongoing under the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Memon, who has instructed assistant commissioners to clear their respective areas. He emphasized that all available resources are being utilized to clear the roads swiftly, aiming to have them open for citizens by morning. He has also directed that cleanup efforts on all city roads be completed by then. “We aim to reopen the roads for citizens at earliest,” DC Memon stated, underscoring the administration’s commitment to resolving the issue swiftly.

The deputy commissioner also directed his team to ensure cleanliness across all major highways following the removal of obstacles, ensuring that the roads remain safe and accessible for the public. Murree road clearance continues simultaneously, the removal of containers from Murree Road, which was sealed off for three days due to the protests, is in progress. In another development, following PTI called off its protests, all motorways have reopened for traffic. The routes between Islamabad and Lahore are also restored. Motorway police confirmed that Motorway M-2 has reopened for traffic between Lahore and Islamabad, and Motorway M-11 is now open for Lahore to Sialkot traffic. Additionally, Motorways M-4, M-14, and M-3 have also resumed operations.

Authorities have started removing containers from the road across the twin cities, marking a return to normalcy in Islamabad and Rawalpindi following the clearance of D-Chowk and other adjoining areas after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest. As per details, containers are being removed from routes in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as PTI has announced to end the protest. In Rawalpindi, containers are being lifted from the Faizabad Flyover and Murree Road.

The Faizabad Interchange, which was closed for five days, has been reopened. The Motorway has also been opened for all types of traffic after being closed for four days. The M1 Motorway from Islamabad to Lahore, M2 Motorway from Siakot to Lahore, M3, M4, and M5 Motorways have been opened for traffic. Additionally, the Multan to Sukkur Motorway has also been reopened for traffic.

Internet services partially being resumed

Internet services partially resumed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf called off its protest in federal capital following major crackdown. Internet services were suspended in the twin cities for the last two days on the orders of the Interior Ministry following the protest. However, the users are complaining about glitches in the services of social media apps. Meanwhile, authorities have started removing containers from the road across the twin cities, marking a return to normalcy in Islamabad and Rawalpindi following the clearance of D-Chowk and other adjoining areas after the PTI protest.

Metro bus service restored

Metro bus service has been restored in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, after being shut down for four days. The bus service was closed down due to security concerns raised due to the protest announced by the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The district administration had ordered the closure of the service to prevent any untoward incident. In Rawalpindi part of the bus service, there were also some track restoration work being done, which also caused the closure of the service. In Rawalpindi, Metro bus was not operational from November 28 to December 1. In Islamabad, it remained closed from IJP to Pak Secretariat and from Saddar Station to Faizabad.

However, now the Metro bus service has been fully restored, all the way from Saddar Station to Pak Secretariat. Internet services partially resumed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf called off its protest in federal capital following major crackdown. Internet services were suspended in the twin cities for the last two days on the orders of the Interior Ministry following the protest. However, the users are complaining about glitches in the services of social media apps.