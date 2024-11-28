Thursday, November 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Over 1,150 arrested in November 24 protest 32 cases registered: RPO Rawalpindi

Over 1,150 arrested in November 24 protest 32 cases registered: RPO Rawalpindi
Web Desk
4:23 PM | November 28, 2024
National

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, announced that 32 cases have been registered related to the violent protest held on November 24 by a political party. Speaking at a press conference alongside Rawalpindi’s City Police Officer (CPO) and the District Police Officer (DPO) of Attock, he revealed that 1,151 protestors have been arrested, including 64 Afghan nationals identified through data verification.

The RPO stated that the protest turned violent, with demonstrators resorting to direct firing at police personnel. He emphasized that, despite the aggression, law enforcement showed restraint and ensured no protestors were injured in the Rawalpindi region. However, 170 police personnel, including senior officials, sustained injuries, and several police vehicles were damaged during the clashes.

The CPO Rawalpindi reported that some protestors attempted to run over police deployments with their vehicles, further escalating the situation.

The DPO Attock stressed that all individuals involved in the violent acts will be brought to justice, stating, “The law will take its course against those responsible.”

IHC issues contempt notice to PTI over November 24 protest

Authorities reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order, underscoring the importance of peaceful protests and the consequences of violence against state institutions.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024