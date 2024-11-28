Over 1,150 arrested in November 24 protest 32 cases registered: RPO Rawalpindi

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, announced that 32 cases have been registered related to the violent protest held on November 24 by a political party. Speaking at a press conference alongside Rawalpindi’s City Police Officer (CPO) and the District Police Officer (DPO) of Attock, he revealed that 1,151 protestors have been arrested, including 64 Afghan nationals identified through data verification.

The RPO stated that the protest turned violent, with demonstrators resorting to direct firing at police personnel. He emphasized that, despite the aggression, law enforcement showed restraint and ensured no protestors were injured in the Rawalpindi region. However, 170 police personnel, including senior officials, sustained injuries, and several police vehicles were damaged during the clashes.

The CPO Rawalpindi reported that some protestors attempted to run over police deployments with their vehicles, further escalating the situation.

The DPO Attock stressed that all individuals involved in the violent acts will be brought to justice, stating, “The law will take its course against those responsible.”

Authorities reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order, underscoring the importance of peaceful protests and the consequences of violence against state institutions.