Thursday, November 28, 2024
Paintings, fashion exhibition begins

Our Staff Reporter
November 28, 2024
Peshawar  -  A two-day paintings and fashion exhibition began on Wednesday at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar’s prominent cultural venue.  

The event, organized jointly by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University (SBBWU), the Department of Archaeology and Museums, and the Bank of Khyber, showcased over 100 paintings and fashion design models created by students. The exhibition is part of the Dosti Peshawar Women’s Literature Festival, running until November 29 at SBBWU.  

KPCTA Director Umar Arshad, the chief guest, inaugurated the exhibition. Prominent attendees included Tashfeen Zia, Dr Hamida, Sameera Gul, Sania Siraj, Dr Zarmena Baloch, Fariha Sami, and a large number of teachers, students, and art and fashion enthusiasts. The exhibition featured student-created paintings exploring themes such as lotus flowers and cultural motifs, alongside innovative fashion design models, which received an enthusiastic response.  

Speaking on the occasion, Umar Arshad lauded the artwork, particularly the lotus flower-themed paintings, describing them as exceptionally done. He noted that the lotus, flourishing in muddy waters, symbolizes resilience and conveys a message of hope despite challenges. He expressed satisfaction that Nishtar Hall has once again become a hub for cultural activities. Shields were later presented to participating teachers and students in recognition of their contributions.

