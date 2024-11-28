Pakistan and World Bank to collaborate on anti-smog plan for Islamabad

Pakistan and the World Bank have agreed to collaborate on addressing environmental pollution and the smog issue in Islamabad, following a key meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to form a joint team consisting of World Bank experts and officials from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to develop a comprehensive anti-smog action plan. The aim is to improve Islamabad’s air quality and mitigate the hazardous levels of smog affecting the city.

Minister Naqvi expressed his appreciation for the World Bank's cooperation and emphasized that the government's priority is to achieve sustainable development and make Islamabad a safer, cleaner city. He mentioned the possibility of installing anti-smog machines in various areas of the capital as part of the effort to tackle the pollution crisis.

The Interior Minister also highlighted the need to focus on improving slums and rural areas, ensuring access to clean water and sanitation for all citizens. Naqvi stressed the importance of formulating a comprehensive anti-smog plan that adheres to international standards, which would include a detailed report on the root causes of the smog problem.

"We are committed to providing a clean and healthy environment for Islamabad's residents. The introduction of an electric bus service is just one step in this direction," said Naqvi.

Najy Benhassine assured that the World Bank is ready to support the CDA in formulating the anti-smog plan and working toward long-term solutions for improving the city's air quality.