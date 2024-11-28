Thursday, November 28, 2024
Pakistan, Bangladesh pledge to boost bilateral ties, cricket

9:11 PM | November 28, 2024
Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Ruhul Alam Siddique called on Interior Minister Mohsin Navi in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest, and the promotion of cricket in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The Interior Minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen the long-standing brotherly relations with Bangladesh in various fields.

Mohsin Naqvi said he will soon visit Bangladesh on the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Regarding the forthcoming Champions Trophy, the Interior Minister said all preparations are being completed to successfully organize the event.

In his remarks, Bangladeshi High Commissioner said Bangladesh highly values its brotherly relations with Pakistan. He also expressed good wishes for Pakistan regarding the organization of the Champions Trophy tournament.

He said Pakistan cricket team enjoys immense support and love in Bangladesh.

