Pakistan, Belarus become solid partners

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Belarus have entered a new era of partnership with agreements to cooperate in all important sectors. The two countries solidified their bilateral ties by signing a series of agreements across diverse sectors, including trade, economy, environment, and science and technology. The signing ceremony, held at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, was attended by Premier Shahbaz Sharif and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko. The two leaders witnessed the signing of 15 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) designed to bolster cooperation in areas such as trade, e-commerce, environmental protection, vocational training, health, and halal trade. The two sides also formalized an extradition treaty. Belarus President, which marks 30 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Belarus, showcased the evolving partnership between the two countries. Both the leaders commended the growing significance of their relationship, which has matured into a comprehensive and multifaceted alliance. They also acknowledged the mutual benefits of Belarus’ recent accession as a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), with Pakistan playing a pivotal role in supporting Belarus’ entry.

Throughout the visit, discussions focused on enhancing political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and fostering regional connectivity. Both sides agreed on several initiatives, including joint ventures in agriculture and industrial manufacturing, particularly in the production of high-tech agricultural machinery. They also explored opportunities for collaboration in the automotive sector, aiming to boost industrial innovation and growth. A highlight of the visit was the Belarus-Pakistan Business Forum, which brought together over 30 Belarusian companies and nearly 100 Pakistani firms. The event facilitated discussions on reducing trade barriers and optimizing market access. The forum also included the signing of a critical MoU between the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and Belarus’ Beltamozhservice to streamline trade routes. Recognizing the potential for scientific and technological advancement, both countries agreed to deepen collaboration through joint research projects and technical initiatives. Two significant agreements were signed to strengthen ties in this domain. They committed to enhancing cooperation in pharmaceuticals, health services, and education, with plans for cultural exchange programs and academic partnerships. The visit culminated in the signing of a “Roadmap for Comprehensive Cooperation” for the period 2025-2027.

This document aims to institutionalize high-level engagements and advance shared interests across multiple sectors.

Other notable agreements included partnerships in e-commerce, environmental management, vocational education, disaster response, and international road transport.

On the international front, the Pakistani and Belarusian leaders exchanged views on critical global issues. They reiterated their call for peaceful resolutions to conflicts, including the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Middle East crisis, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Both sides emphasized the need for dialogue and adherence to international law to achieve sustainable peace and security.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored President Lukashenko and his shared vision for enhanced collaboration in agriculture, defense, and technology.

He highlighted the ongoing efforts to finalize a comprehensive roadmap to expand cooperation across all sectors.

President Lukashenko also reaffirmed Belarus’ readiness to provide advanced technologies to Pakistan, emphasizing their potential to address both current and future needs.

PM Shehbaz Sharif accepted an invitation by President Lukashenko to visit Belarus, further solidifying the commitment to a long-term, strategic partnership.