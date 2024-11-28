Thursday, November 28, 2024
Pakistan junior hockey team crush Bangladesh by 6-0

Web Sports Desk
9:16 PM | November 28, 2024
Sports

Pakistan's junior hockey team continued their impressive form at the Men's Junior Asia Cup in Oman, securing a resounding 6-0 victory over Bangladesh on Thursday.

Sufiyan Khan led the charge with a hat trick, while Muhammad Ammad, Rana Waleed, and Zakriya Hayat also contributed to the goal tally.

This dominant performance follows their 7-2 win against China in their opening match. Fayyaz Hamza and Sufiyan Khan scored two goals each in that match, with Rana Waleed, Muhammad Ammad, and Muhammad Mugheera adding one goal apiece.

Pakistan will aim to maintain their winning streak as they face the host nation, Oman, on Saturday.

