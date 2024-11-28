Pakistan railways introduces 50% fare concession for disabled passengers

has announced a 50% concession in fares for disabled individuals traveling on all express and passenger trains, excluding the Green Line, to facilitate inclusive travel across the country.

An official from the Ministry of Railways explained that the discount is granted upon presentation of a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) featuring the disability logo. Additionally, attendants accompanying visually impaired passengers are also eligible for a 50% fare discount.

The ministry has introduced several measures to support disabled travelers, including the availability of wheelchairs at major railway stations and exclusive reservation counters at booking offices. Furthermore, disabled passengers can access executive washrooms free of charge at select major stations, with plans underway to extend these facilities to 12 key locations.

On broader operational matters, the official highlighted that currently operates 98 trains daily using 1,180 serviceable coaches. However, 72% of the 1,680 coaches have surpassed their useful life, requiring additional resources for maintenance.

Regarding service resumption, the official mentioned that the Khushal Khan Khattak Express, discontinued in March 2020 due to COVID-19, could be restored once coach availability improves and operational costs are assessed. Meanwhile, trains such as Bolan Mail and Mohenjo-daro Express continue to cater to the transportation needs of specific regions, including the Larkana section.