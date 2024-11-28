Pakistan set to begin U19 Asia Cup campaign against India in Dubai

Pakistan will kick off their ACC Men’s journey on Saturday, facing India in their opening match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). The eight-team 50-over tournament begins on Friday, with Group A matches held in Dubai and Group B games taking place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium (SCS).

Placed in Group A alongside India, Japan, and the UAE, Pakistan aims to improve on their previous campaign, where they narrowly missed the final. Group B consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. The semi-finals are scheduled for 6 December, with the final to be held at DICS on 8 December. Matches will begin at 10:00 AM PKT, with the toss at 9:30 AM PKT.

Led by captain Saad Baig, Pakistan will face the UAE on 2 December and Japan on 4 December, both at DICS. The squad features four players – Mohammad Riazullah, Saad Baig, Shahzaib Khan, and Tayyab Arif – who participated in the last in December 2023.

Ahead of the tournament, Pakistan spent three weeks in Dubai competing in a tri-series featuring Afghanistan and the UAE. Despite finishing as runners-up, the event offered valuable preparation. Opener Shahzaib Khan scored 330 runs, including one century and three fifties, while Usman Khan tallied 314 runs with similar contributions. Bowlers Abdul Subhan and Ali Raza impressed, claiming nine wickets each.

Speaking to PCB Digital, Saad Baig expressed confidence in the team’s preparation and determination:

“We’ve had a good warm-up in Dubai and are ready for the Asia Cup. The players are motivated and focused on delivering consistent performances against tough competition.”

Pakistan U19 Squad:

Saad Baig (captain, wicket-keeper) (Karachi)

Abdul Subhan (Abbottabad)

Ahmed Hussain (Peshawar)

Ali Raza (Sialkot)

Faham-ul-Haq (Lahore)

Farhan Yousuf (Lahore)

Haroon Arshad (Karachi)

Mohammad Ahmed (Lahore)

Mohammad Huzaifa (Bahawalpur)

Mohammad Riazullah (Abbottabad)

Naveed Ahmed Khan (Karachi)

Shahzaib Khan (Abbottabad)

Tayyab Arif (Sialkot)

Umar Zaib (Abbottabad)

Usman Khan (FATA)