Thursday, November 28, 2024
Pakistan sets 303-run target against Zimbabwe in series decider

Web Desk
4:57 PM | November 28, 2024
Sports

Pakistan scored 303 for six in their 50 overs during the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe on Thursday, with the series tied 1-1, making the match a crucial decider.

Kamran Ghulam led the charge with a brilliant maiden ODI century, scoring 103 runs off 99 balls, including 10 fours and four sixes.

Abdullah Shafique contributed a steady 50, while Mohammad Rizwan added 37 runs to the scoreboard. Saim Ayub and Salman Agha chipped in with 31 and 30 runs, respectively.

Tayyab Tahir, making his ODI debut, played a crucial unbeaten knock of 29 runs off 16 balls, helping Pakistan surpass the 300-run mark. Aamir Jamal remained not out on five, while Irfan Niazi scored three runs before being dismissed.

Zimbabwe’s bowlers shared the workload, with Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava picking up two wickets each. Blessing Muzarabani and Faraz Akram claimed one wicket apiece.

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat first, sticking with the lineup that won the second ODI.

PMD forecasts rain, snowfall across Pakistan

Speaking before the match, Mohammad Rizwan emphasized that young players were being given opportunities in the series to prepare for the Champions Trophy.

However, Pakistan faced setbacks as fast bowlers Ahmed Daniyal and Shahnawaz Dhani were ruled out due to injuries. They were replaced by Abbas Afridi and Jehandad Khan for the final match.

