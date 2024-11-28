Thursday, November 28, 2024
Pakistan thrash China in Junior Hockey Asia Cup campaign opener

NEWS WIRE
November 28, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

MUSCAT  -  Sufiyan Khan and Hamza Fayaz’s twin strikes led Pakistan to a commanding 7-2 victory over China in the ongoing Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024 here on Wednesday. The league stage fixture got off to a dry start as none of the teams could open the scoring in the first quarter. Hamza, however, broke the deadlock just two minutes into the second quarter, courtesy of a field goal. The green shirts were then awarded a penalty corner, which was successfully converted by Sufiyan to double the lead. Soon after, Hamza struck again to extend Pakistan’s lead to 3-0. China’s Di Yanwei reduced the deficit as he pulled one back in the next minute. The green shirts, fuelled with momentum, struck one more goal through Muhammad Ammad in the penultimate quarter and secured a commanding 4-1 lead. The fourth quarter saw a final flourish, as Rana Waleed, Sufiyan and Muhammad Mughira each netted a goal, powering Pakistan to an unassailable lead of 7-1 in the 51st minute. China, however, managed to score a consolation goal through Yubo Wang just before the final whistle, reducing their defeat margin to 7-2. The national team next faces Bangladesh in the ongoing Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024 on Thursday.

