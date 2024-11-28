Thursday, November 28, 2024
Pakistan, World Bank join hands to combat smog

5:01 PM | November 28, 2024
Pakistan and the World Bank have agreed to collaborate on tackling smog through joint efforts.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the World Bank's Country Director Najy Benhassine in Islamabad.

A decision was made to form a joint team comprising World Bank and CDA representatives to develop an anti-smog plan.

Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the World Bank's support in improving Islamabad’s air quality and highlighted ongoing efforts to address the smog issue proactively, including the potential installation of anti-smog machines in the capital.

The Interior Minister also emphasized the government’s priority to uplift slums and rural areas, with a focus on providing clean water and improved sanitation to the residents.

