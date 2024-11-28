The Castle Bravo nuclear test stands as a stark symbol of unintended consequences in the realm of nuclear weaponry. Conducted by the United States on March 1, 1954, it was part of Operation Castle on Bikini Atoll in the Pacific. The test’s yield surpassed expectations, reaching 15 megatons—nearly 1,000 times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb. The test’s devastating fallout spread beyond predictions, contaminating nearby atolls and causing health issues for locals and the crew of a Japanese fishing boat, the Lucky Dragon. This event amplified global concerns about nuclear testing’s environmental and humanitarian ramifications, reshaping discussions on nuclear proliferation and safety.