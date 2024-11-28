Thursday, November 28, 2024
Past in Perspective

“The atomic bomb made the prospect of future war unendurable. It has led us up those last few steps to the mountain pass; and beyond there is a different country.” –J. Robert Oppenheimer

November 28, 2024
The Castle Bravo nuclear test stands as a stark symbol of unintended consequences in the realm of nuclear weaponry. Conducted by the United States on March 1, 1954, it was part of Operation Castle on Bikini Atoll in the Pacific. The test’s yield surpassed expectations, reaching 15 megatons—nearly 1,000 times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb. The test’s devastating fallout spread beyond predictions, contaminating nearby atolls and causing health issues for locals and the crew of a Japanese fishing boat, the Lucky Dragon. This event amplified global concerns about nuclear testing’s environmental and humanitarian ramifications, reshaping discussions on nuclear proliferation and safety.

