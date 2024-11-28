PCB announces women’s U19 squad for T20 Asia Cup

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-member squad for the ACC Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur from December 15 to 22.

Zoofishan Ayyaz has been named captain, while Komal Khan, a standout performer in recent domestic cricket, was appointed vice-captain. However, the decision has sparked criticism within the cricket fraternity, particularly from those championing the advancement of women’s cricket in Pakistan.

Komal Khan’s exclusion from the captaincy role has been widely questioned, as she has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and skills. Komal recently led the Conqueror’s team to an undefeated title victory in the National Women’s U19 Tournament, achieving the remarkable feat of winning 10 consecutive matches as captain. Her performances also earned her the accolades of best batter and best wicketkeeper of the tournament. Such achievements, many argue, should have made her the natural choice to lead the national U19 side.

Komal Khan’s batting brilliance was prominently showcased during the recent 21-day camp held in Karachi. In three intra-squad matches, she played with remarkable skill and determination, registering unbeaten scores of 59 and 57 in two games. These consistent performances highlighted her ability to excel under pressure and her readiness for greater responsibilities at the national level. Guiding her journey during the camp was former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who served as the mentor for Komal’s team. Misbah, renowned for his strategic insight and commitment to nurturing young talent, is well-positioned to advocate for Komal’s case.

It is imperative that he addresses this matter with the PCB management, ensuring that decisions are made based on merit and that deserving players like Komal are entrusted with leadership roles. Choosing the right person for the right job is not just a principle but a necessity for the advancement of Pakistan women’s cricket.

The ACC Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup features six teams, divided into two groups. Pakistan will begin their campaign against arch-rivals India on December 15, followed by a match against Nepal the next day. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, leading to the final on December 22.