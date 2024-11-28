Thursday, November 28, 2024
PCB rejects hybrid model for 2025 Champions Trophy

M Zawar
4:16 PM | November 28, 2024
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not accept the hybrid model for the upcoming Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, sources revealed on Thursday.

Ahead of the ICC board meeting scheduled online tomorrow, the PCB clarified its position, firmly rejecting the proposal to hold the high-profile Pakistan-India clash at a neutral venue under the hybrid model.

The PCB also warned that its national team would not participate in tournaments held in India if the hybrid model was implemented. The board has requested the ICC to present an acceptable solution for hosting the eight-team tournament prior to the meeting.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the need for reciprocity in cricketing relations between the two nations, calling India’s refusal to play in Pakistan “unacceptable.”

“Our stance is very clear,” Naqvi said. “It’s not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don’t play cricket here. Whatever we do, it will be based on equality. We’ve communicated this to the ICC and will ensure the best outcome for Pakistan cricket.”

Naqvi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to hosting the Champions Trophy fairly, urging the ICC to address the matter equitably.

