Thursday, November 28, 2024
PCF revives competitive cycling with National Road Cycling Championship

Our Staff Reporter
November 28, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has unveiled plans for the Men’s National Road Cycling Championship, a landmark event scheduled to be held from December 2 to 4, 2024, at DHA Lahore. Organised in collaboration with the DHA Sports Department, this championship signifies a significant stride in revitalizing competitive cycling across Pakistan. Speaking at a press conference, PCF President Idris Haider Khawaja and General Secretary Moazzam Khan Klair shared their excitement about the event, emphasizing its importance in fostering competitive spirit and elevating the sport. “This championship will bring together all affiliated units, including the Pakistan Army, WAPDA, Railways, HEC, and teams from the four provinces. Their confirmed participation assures a thrilling contest,” said Khawaja. He added that the event will feature three high-stakes competitions designed to test endurance and tactical acumen, that are 120 KM Road Race, 70 KM Team Time Trial and 40 KM Individual Time Trial. The opening and closing ceremonies will host distinguished personalities as chief guests, adding prestige to the championship and highlighting its national significance. Moazzam Khan Klair emphasised that this collaboration with DHA Sports Department aims to set a high standard for cycling championships in Pakistan. “We are dedicated to fostering a culture of excellence in cycling and making this championship a benchmark for future events,” he added.

Our Staff Reporter

