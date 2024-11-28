PD Khan Bar Association issues condemnation on killings of citizens, LEA personnel

GUJAR KHAN - On Wednesday, the Bar Association in Pind Dadan Khan issued a condemnation regarding the recent killings of citizens and law enforcement personnel, as well as the assaults on media representatives in Islamabad amid the PTI protest. The association declared plans to observe a strike on Thursday in response to these incidents.

The General Secretary of the P.D. Khan Bar Association, Advocate Chaudhry Amir Shahzad, has issued a notice expressing the legal fraternity’s shock regarding reports of multiple casualties and injuries that occurred in Islamabad during the night of November 26-27.

The notification highlighted Pakistan’s commitment as a signatory to various international treaties and conventions aimed at safeguarding fundamental human rights. It emphasized that the Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to peaceful protest, while also noting that certain “evil elements” have caused tensions between law enforcement agencies and the public. The statement emphasized that every member of the democratic political party and personnel from law enforcement agencies are considered valuable assets to the nation. However, it condemned those responsible for the chaos and making efforts to harm ordinary citizens and law enforcement personnel in Islamabad. The statement emphasized that the infringement of fundamental human rights is deeply concerning and casts doubt on the state of democracy in the nation in the eyes of the international community.

The notice emphasized that fundamental human rights were infringed upon through assaults on journalists reporting on the protests. It also highlighted that the legal community denounced the fatalities of innocent citizens and security personnel in Islamabad, calling for stringent measures against those accountable for the incident.

The P.D. Khan Bar Association has announced a strike for Thursday, during which no lawyers will appear in court for any cases, as part of their protest efforts.