PM expresses solidarity with Malaysia amid flood crisis

on Thursday extended heartfelt condolences and solidarity to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the people of Malaysia in the wake of devastating floods that have affected over 30,000 individuals.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and Malaysia, describing the two nations as “brotherly countries” and emphasizing Pakistan’s unwavering support during this challenging time.

“Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is a close friend of Pakistan, and we will not leave our Malaysian brothers and sisters alone in their hour of need,” he assured.

The Pakistani premier pledged to assist Malaysia with all available resources, highlighting the shared challenge of climate change. He called for global unity to combat its harmful effects, which are increasingly impacting nations worldwide.