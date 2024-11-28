Thursday, November 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM expresses solidarity with Malaysia amid flood crisis

PM expresses solidarity with Malaysia amid flood crisis
Web Desk
3:11 PM | November 28, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended heartfelt condolences and solidarity to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the people of Malaysia in the wake of devastating floods that have affected over 30,000 individuals.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and Malaysia, describing the two nations as “brotherly countries” and emphasizing Pakistan’s unwavering support during this challenging time.

“Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is a close friend of Pakistan, and we will not leave our Malaysian brothers and sisters alone in their hour of need,” he assured.

The Pakistani premier pledged to assist Malaysia with all available resources, highlighting the shared challenge of climate change. He called for global unity to combat its harmful effects, which are increasingly impacting nations worldwide.

IHC issues contempt notice to PTI over November 24 protest

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024