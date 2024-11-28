PM links national security to economic stability

emphasized the critical connection between Pakistan's economy and during a security workshop at the National Defence University on Thursday. He highlighted the adverse impact of recent political unrest and protests on the country’s economic stability, including a significant decline in the stock market.

Acknowledging progress, the PM celebrated the Pakistan Stock Exchange surpassing the 100,000-point mark for the first time. “This is a collective achievement, the result of the hard work of the entire team,” he remarked.

Despite this milestone, he noted that protests, including the storming of Islamabad, had caused setbacks. “Just two days ago, due to unrest, the stock exchange lost 4,000 points. But it has now recovered,” he said.

The PM also warned against internal and external threats attempting to destabilize Pakistan, calling for unity and vigilance to counter these challenges.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled the country’s narrow escape from default in June 2023, crediting a 37-month agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for stabilizing the economy. He assured that Pakistan would not seek further IMF assistance after this agreement concludes.

Addressing security concerns, the PM acknowledged rising terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, reiterating the armed forces’ resolve to combat the threat. He noted that Pakistan has incurred losses of $130 billion in its fight against terrorism, but assured that the nation’s progress remains on track.