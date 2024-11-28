Thursday, November 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM links national security to economic stability

PM links national security to economic stability
Web Desk
7:52 PM | November 28, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the critical connection between Pakistan's economy and national security during a security workshop at the National Defence University on Thursday. He highlighted the adverse impact of recent political unrest and protests on the country’s economic stability, including a significant decline in the stock market.

Acknowledging progress, the PM celebrated the Pakistan Stock Exchange surpassing the 100,000-point mark for the first time. “This is a collective achievement, the result of the hard work of the entire team,” he remarked.

Despite this milestone, he noted that protests, including the storming of Islamabad, had caused setbacks. “Just two days ago, due to unrest, the stock exchange lost 4,000 points. But it has now recovered,” he said.

President, PM congratulate Pakistan cricket team on series win

The PM also warned against internal and external threats attempting to destabilize Pakistan, calling for unity and vigilance to counter these challenges.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled the country’s narrow escape from default in June 2023, crediting a 37-month agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for stabilizing the economy. He assured that Pakistan would not seek further IMF assistance after this agreement concludes.

Addressing security concerns, the PM acknowledged rising terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, reiterating the armed forces’ resolve to combat the threat. He noted that Pakistan has incurred losses of $130 billion in its fight against terrorism, but assured that the nation’s progress remains on track.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024