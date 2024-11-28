PMD forecasts rain, snowfall across Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain and snowfall in various regions of the country from November 28 to December 2.

Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, and Qila Saifullah are expected to experience strong winds and thunderstorms during this period. Snowfall is likely in mountainous areas, including Waziristan, Kurram, Mohmand, Dir, Chitral, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kalat.

Light rain and drizzle are forecast for Potohar, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, and Mianwali between November 29 and December 2.

Authorities have been instructed to stay on high alert. While the rain is expected to improve air quality in Punjab, fog intensity in the plains may increase in the coming days.