Police repulse attack by terrorists on check-post in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN - The law enforcement agencies successfully repulsed a cowardly late night attack by over two dozen Khwarij terrorists on Likhani police check-post, an inter-provincial checking point on Punjab-KPK boundary in DG Khan

A police spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday that around 25-30 terrorists were spotted around the check-post through thermal image cameras. They were armed with rocket, hand grenades and other weapons, and attacked the post from four directions. However, their attack was repulsed by timely response by police using machine and mortar guns.

The joint counter offensive by police, Rangers, Elite Force and CTD inflicted heavy losses and casualties on terrorists and forced them to escape.

The operation was carried out under the command of Regional Police Officer (RPO) DG Khan Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan while back-up teams of Elite Force and QRF, operating under the command of DPO Syed Ali, had reached the spot immediately. The spokesperson said all check posts on Punjab-KPK boundary in DG Khan were in a high state of alert and LEAs bravely thwarted the attack.

Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar commended the teams that repulsed the terrorists attack and announced to award gallantry medals, appreciation certificates and cash awards to all the staff deployed at the check-post.

DG Khan Police had already successfully repulsed five attacks by terrorists in past, DPO Syed Ali said, adding that no terrorist would be allowed to enter in Punjab.

The RPO said the Punjab government had provided modern weaponry for check-posts at Punjab-KPK boundary in DG Khan and a search operation was in progress by police with the help of other law enforcement agencies. He said morale of the police was high and every attack by terrorists would be defeated.