Thursday, November 28, 2024
Police to ensure peaceful environment in Tank: DPO

APP
November 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, held a meeting with representatives of the Tank Teachers’ Association to address issues related to law and order in educational institutions and to find immediate solutions to the challenges faced by teachers.

According to the police spokesperson, SP Investigation Tank Cadet Haji Nasir Khan was also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, Aslam Nawaz Khan listened to the teachers’ concerns regarding law and order and assured them of full cooperation from the police in resolving these issues.

He emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation between the police and educational institutions, reiterating that Tank Police was ready to work alongside the educational sector.

The DPO stressed that this cooperation would not only improve the atmosphere of peace and security but also help resolve the problems faced by educational institutions.

PTI political committee discusses post-protest situation, considers legal action

Members of the teachers’ association welcomed the police’s offer of cooperation, calling the meeting a positive development.

APP

