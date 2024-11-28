Polio drive arrangements finalised in Khyber

Khyber - Arrangements have been finalized for a seven-day long polio eradication campaign in Khyber, scheduled to begin on December 16, 2024.

In this connection, a polio eradication committee meeting was held at Khyber House, Peshawar, chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Khyber, Capt (R) Bilal Shahid. The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, Additional DC Ihsanullah, District Head of the Health Department Dr Faisal, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), and officials from concerned departments.

The committee was briefed on the comprehensive eradication campaign, including security measures, the awareness drive, challenges, parental refusals, and other related issues.

The district administration official urged all stakeholders to leave no stone unturned in vaccinating children under five years of age. He also stressed the importance of parents assisting health officials and ensuring that their children receive the anti-polio vaccine to help rid the country of this debilitating disease, as polio is a paralyzing condition with no cure. According to the health official, the seven-day anti-polio drive will start on December 16, 2024, and continue through December 22, 2024.

Approximately 945 mobile, transit, and fixed teams of health officials have been approved to vaccinate 210,000 children under five years at their doorsteps.

According to media reports, 55 cases of poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) have been detected in Pakistan so far, including 26 in Balochistan, 14 in KP, 13 in Sindh, and one each in Punjab and Islamabad.