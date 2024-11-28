PPL enhances oil, gas, LPG production

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has enhanced its oil production by 400 barrels per day, gas by 17 MMscfd and LPG by 4 tonnes per day during the last eight months.

The company is pleased to announce its contribution towards Pakistan’s Energy Outlook and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to country’s energy security by prioritizing the maximization of domestic hydrocarbon production, Pakistan Petroleum Limited said in information shared with Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Karachi, regarding the company production enhancement efforts from its operated fields.

Recognizing the natural decline of its mature producing fields, the company has strategically implemented multiple cost-efficient production enhancement initiatives, including rig less interventions, surface system optimization, and workovers—delivering significant results at a fraction of the cost of drilling new wells. From April to November 2024, these efforts have yielded substantial production gains, including approximately 17 MMscfd of natural gas, 400 barrels per day of oil/condensate, and 4 tonnes per day of LPG, the company said.

Key milestones achieved through these efforts include optimization through workovers: enhanced 8.4 MMscfd gas output through successful workovers on Sui-71 and Sui-73. Surface Debottlenecking: Achieved an increase of 7.1 MMscfd gas production from the Sui and Gambat South Gas Fields by optimizing wellhead surface fittings and plant processing systems. Artificial Lift System Enhancements: Delivered 200 barrels per day of oil/condensate, 2 tonnes per day of LPG, and 0.5 MMscfd gas through installation and modification of artificial lift systems at Adhi-28,Adhi-29, and Adhi South-5. Acid Wash and Wellbore Cleanout: Boosted production by 200 barrels per day of oil/condensate, 2 tonnes per day of LPG, and 1.3 MMscfd gas via acid wash treatments and scale removal at Adhi, Hala, and Sui Fields.

These initiatives underscore the company’s commitment towards enhancing indigenous hydrocarbon production in a cost-effective manner, contributing meaningfully to bridging the energy demand-supply gap and conserving foreign exchange for the nation. This information is submitted in compliance of Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1 of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Regulations, for dissemination amongst your members, said the information.