PTCL and Telenor Merger

The proposed merger between PTCL and Telenor Pakistan holds significant promise for the country’s telecom sector. By pooling resources and expertise, the combined entity could accelerate the rollout of advanced infrastructure, including 5G technology, essential for Pakistan’s digital development.

This merger could also improve network efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance service quality, particularly in rural areas where connectivity is limited. For a developing economy like Pakistan, such initiatives are vital to bridging the digital divide and fostering digital transformation.

While stakeholders’ concerns should be addressed, the potential benefits of the merger are substantial. A stronger telecom entity could attract more investment and enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness in the regional market. The CCP and other regulatory bodies must ensure a balance between maintaining competition and fostering progress to benefit consumers and the economy.

DC chairs meeting for polio eradication

MUHAMMAD SAGHEER,

Islamabad.

