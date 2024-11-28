PTI political committee discusses post-protest situation, considers legal action

The political committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a meeting in Islamabad to discuss the aftermath of the party's protest, including the situation surrounding alleged casualties during the demonstrations.

The committee is expected to announce a formal line of action soon, with speculation that the party may declare a "black day" to mark the incidents that occurred during the protest.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur declared that PTI’s sit-in protests would continue across Pakistan despite the crackdown on party workers in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference in Mansehra, Gandapur asserted that PTI has always conducted peaceful protests, advocating for the rule of law and democracy. He claimed that PTI workers were subjected to violence and gunfire while peacefully protesting against perceived injustices.

The chief minister emphasized that the sit-ins would persist until the party's demands are met.