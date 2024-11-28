PTI should wait for 2029 election, says Nasir Shah

SUKKUR - Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the role of these miscreants is to spread chaos in the country. These people reached Islamabad in three days, but ran away in three minutes, he said and added that it was a flop show. He said that they came to get their leader released, but instead, they got their workers arrested. He said that the PTI and its founder can only get relief from the courts, not by making false claims, attacking the capital. He expressed these views while talking to the media at Sukkur Press Club on Wednesday. The Minister said that PTI members were giving the impression that Imran Khan would be taken out of jail and would take oath at the Prime Minister’s House, but nothing of the sort happened. He praised the role of Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, who controlled the situation with tolerance. He said that people have been misled through social media, now the situation is in front of everyone. How many people from Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan went to Islamabad, Sukkur is such a big city, how many people from here went to Islamabad, he added. Minister Shah said that PTI hired people for attacking Islamabad which also include foreign national and terrorists. The minister said that all the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being spent on spreading chaos in the country. He was of opinion that country is moving forward in terms of progress, so let the country develop and advised PTI to wait for 2029 for general election. if these people continue to make such moves, they’ll have no future, the minister added.

He further said that even now, the President of Belarus is present in Islamabad, who has brought a large delegation of investors with him.

Earlier, talking to Media, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said he was not in favour of imposing the governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the federal government will have to take some action regarding the law and order situation in the province.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is busy spreading chaos in the country instead of controlling the situation in his province, and all the resources of the province are being spent on creating chaos, he said.

Responding to a question, he said that no compromises will be made on the issues of Sindh, neither in the past nor in the future.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is the only one that stands by Sindh on every issue. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto herself staged a sit-in on the Kalabagh Dam issue. Even now, our leadership has a clear stance that we will not allow anything to be done that is against the interests of Sindh.

Earlier, a birthday ceremony for Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was organized by Sukkur Press Club, which was attended by Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kamail Hyder Shah, DC Sukkur Dr MB Raja Dahrejo, Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr. Arshad Mughal, Taqi Dharejo, lawyers’ leader Qurban Malano, social activist Shahista Khoso, Peoples’ Party Town Chairmen, workers, journalists from Sukkur and Rohri, and citizens in large numbers.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah cut the birthday cake along with Sukkur Press Club’s patron in chief Lala Asad Pathan and President Asif Zaheer Lodhi.

Meanwhile, district administration Sukkur has launched a significant initiative for the citizens of Sukkur, introducing e-services Sindh under the slogan ‘Services at your doorstep.’

The inaugural ceremony of the People’s Service Center was held here on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, attended the ceremony as the chief guest, said a handout on Wednesday. The minister launched e-services in Sindh by cutting the ribbon.

In his address, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said, “A revolutionary system has been introduced in Sukkur today.”

“Citizens can now obtain various documents, including domicile, PRC, inheritance certificates, sales certificates, and other revenue documents, from the comfort of their own homes through the e-services Sindh platform,” he added.

“All online applications will be processed within 7 days,” he said.

“The purpose of e-Services Sindh is to ensure transparency and promote digitization for extending swift facilities to citizens,” he added.

“This is the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, which is being implemented by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team,” he remarked.

He said, “Domicile has always been an issue, where children have to run from pillar to post in government offices, and complaints arise about them being unnecessarily harassed. Now, domiciles will be delivered to their homes through the postal service.”

“The deputy commissioner has also been tasked with digitizing Sukkur’s entire revenue record to ensure transparency,” he stated.

The provincial minister announced Rs 500,000 as a token of appreciation for the Deputy Commissioner of Sukkur and his team for starting e-services in Sukkur.

He said, “This facility should be available to the public at the Tehsil level so that the people of Saleh Pat don’t have to come to Sukkur.”

He instructed the commissioner to extend this facility to other districts of the division, including Khairpur and Ghotki. He further said, “All our elected representatives are working hard to serve the public, and record development projects have been completed in Sukkur in health, education, and other sectors.”

Divisional Commissioner of Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr Muhammad Bux Raja Dharejo, Barrister Veerum Khana Mahar, and others also addressed the ceremony. The ceremony was attended by the Vice Chancellor of IBA Sukkur University, Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, revenue officials, among others.