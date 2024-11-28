PTI to highlight 'D-Chowk Tragedy' on national, international platforms: Barrister Saif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Ali Saif announced on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans to bring the "D-Chowk Tragedy" to the attention of national and international forums.

In a statement, Saif revealed that PTI is engaging with several human rights organizations to address the casualties sustained by its workers during confrontations with security forces.

“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has a history of violence. Whenever in power, they resort to bloodshed against unarmed political workers,” Saif alleged.

He also recalled the 2014 Model Town incident, where, according to him, pregnant women were among those killed by police brutality.