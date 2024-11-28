Punjab police thwart terrorist attack at Lakhani check post, praised by Interior Minister

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday commended the Punjab Police for successfully preventing a terrorist attack at the Lakhani Check Post on the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

In his statement, Naqvi lauded the bravery and commitment of the police officers who countered the attack. “The police have once again defeated the nefarious plans of terrorists and safeguarded the nation,” he remarked.

He also congratulated Punjab Police Commander IG Usman Anwar and his team for their exemplary leadership. “Punjab Police has a proud history of courage and bravery, and this success further adds to their legacy,” Naqvi added.

The minister highlighted the swift and decisive action taken by the police, which averted potential loss of life and sent a strong message to those threatening regional peace. Naqvi expressed his gratitude for their unwavering dedication to protecting the country and its citizens.