Thursday, November 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab police thwart terrorist attack at Lakhani check post, praised by Interior Minister

Punjab police thwart terrorist attack at Lakhani check post, praised by Interior Minister
Web Desk
4:02 PM | November 28, 2024
National

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday commended the Punjab Police for successfully preventing a terrorist attack at the Lakhani Check Post on the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

In his statement, Naqvi lauded the bravery and commitment of the police officers who countered the attack. “The police have once again defeated the nefarious plans of terrorists and safeguarded the nation,” he remarked.

He also congratulated Punjab Police Commander IG Usman Anwar and his team for their exemplary leadership. “Punjab Police has a proud history of courage and bravery, and this success further adds to their legacy,” Naqvi added.

The minister highlighted the swift and decisive action taken by the police, which averted potential loss of life and sent a strong message to those threatening regional peace. Naqvi expressed his gratitude for their unwavering dedication to protecting the country and its citizens.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1732772007.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024