PWD seeks Rs 135 million to complete renovation of govt flats in G-8 Islamabad

The (PWD) has requested an additional Rs 135 million to finalize the repair and renovation of government flats and blocks in Sector G-8, Islamabad.

The department has partially completed the project but stated that the remaining work would only proceed once the required funds are allocated. According to an official, the renovations could be completed within six months of receiving the funds.

The scope of the project includes internal and external painting, replacement of damaged shutters, bathroom repairs with necessary accessories, replacement of glass panes, and roof treatments.

Separately, the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) is intensifying operations against the unauthorized commercial use of residential properties in Sectors G-13 and G-14. Notices have been issued to property owners violating residential usage laws, with legal action promised under the Islamabad Capital Territory Building Control Regulation 2020.