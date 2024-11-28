Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Navy to continue till Dec 8

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon has announced that Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center in Shaheed Benazirabad is now accepting registrations for the Short Service Commission Course 2025 A and M Cadet Scheme 10 Batch, which will be open until December 8, 2024. Interested youth can register by visiting the Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center in Nawabshah or their nearest office. Alternatively, they can register online through the Pakistan Navy’s website or contact them at 02449370123 for more information.