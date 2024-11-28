‘Revolutionaries’ fled leaving behind shoes, other belonging, says Azma Bokhari

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari criticized the recent actions of PTI leaders, stating that those who once promised a revolution abandoned their cause, leaving behind their shoes and other belongings.

“While the public stood firm, Baji fled, sparking widespread discussion on social media,” she said during a press conference at the DGPR office on Wednesday. Bokhari accused Bushra Bibi of destroying the PTI founder’s political career, saying that she seemed to believe she was still roaming the streets of Pakpattan. She emphasized that cases have been filed against the “troublemakers” and assured that no one involved in the chaos would be spared. Bokhari highlighted the minimal participation in protests from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the lack of response from Punjab, where people outright rejected the calls for unrest. She alleged that despite claims of organized protests, Bushra Bibi had insisted on taking the PTI founder back, persuading someone to stay with her, but ultimately fleeing herself. Drawing a comparison, Bokhari remarked that PTI’s approach to protests starkly contrasted with the political engagement of figures like Kulsoom Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz. She added that 171 police officers were injured and four Rangers personnel martyred during the unrest. She claimed that the rioters had aimed to attack key federal institutions, including the Prime Minister’s House and Parliament, and caused significant damage, including destroying 22 Punjab Police vehicles. Bokhari criticized those orchestrating chaos from a distance, riding in luxury vehicles while leaving the poor to bear the brunt of the unrest.

She assured that Punjab was functioning efficiently during the protests, with the chief minister conducting long meetings and expressing gratitude to the people of Punjab for rejecting the calls for anarchy. Bokhari pointed out the absence of prominent PTI figures like Hammad Azhar in Punjab’s protests and noted that the country had suffered billions in losses, with foreign dignitaries observing the turmoil. Comparing the situation to a “death procession,” she stated that rioters fled as soon as they faced resistance. She criticized PTI leaders for their lack of accountability, mentioning that even lawyers and prominent supporters disappeared when the unrest escalated. Bokhari revealed that Afghan nationals had been arrested for their involvement and expressed concern over their use in the protests. She questioned the absence of Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bchadar and accused Shahbaz Gill of being a political opportunist who abandoned the party during critical moments. She concluded by questioning why protests against the federal government were being carried out in Punjab and why such unrest targeted people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Bokhari reaffirmed that the government would not tolerate such acts of sabotage.