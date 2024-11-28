Rs30b allocated for CM Green Tractor scheme: Punjab minister

Lahore - The Punjab government has allocated an unprecedented Rs. 30 billion for the Chief Minister Green Tractor Scheme, providing subsidies on tractors at a scale previously unseen.

Under the programme, subsidies of Rs1 million per tractor have been extended to 9,500 farmers through a transparent balloting system.

These views were expressed by Agriculture & Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani while attending the signing ceremony between the tractor manufacturing industry and the Agriculture Department.

While addressing the ceremony, Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani highlighted that the initiative would strengthen agricultural mechanization and enhance farmers’ trust in the local tractor industry. He stressed the need to focus on the local manufacturing of rice transplanters and harvesters, as well as boosting the production of tractors over 85HP locally to save foreign exchange spent on imports.

He further said that under the scheme, owners of 1 to 50 acres of agricultural land will have the option to choose tractors in the 50-85HP range according to their preference. He noted that the entire delivery process is digitized to ensure transparency and added that the quality of the Green Tractors will not be compromised. International standards (SOPs) must be adhered to during manufacturing. Additionally, 1,000 tractors will be provided to wheat farmers under the ‘Grow More Wheat’ campaign.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, stated that 9,400 allotment letters have already been issued, and the first phase of the Green Tractor Scheme will conclude by March 31, 2025. He added that the scheme benefits not only farmers but also the tractor industry, which is expected to adhere to strict delivery timelines.

The CEOs of the tractor manufacturing companies expressed their full support for the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Scheme, acknowledging its positive impact on the local industry.

The ceremony also witnessed the signing of agreements for tractor manufacturing, with Director General Agriculture (Extension) Ch Abdul Hamid, CEOs of tractor companies, and other senior officials in attendance.

Prominent attendees included Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Additional Secretary Agriculture Ijaz Munir, Captain (Retd) Waqas Rashid, Shabbir Ahmad Khan, DG Agriculture Ch. Abdul Hamid, Malik Muhammad Akram, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, and other senior officers.