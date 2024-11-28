RTS Commission hears people’s complaints

Peshawar - The Right to Public Services (RTS) Commission held hearings on Wednesday to address complaints from five citizens. Commissioners Muhammad Asim Imam and Zakir Hussain Afridi listened to the grievances of the applicants and issued directives for their resolution.

In Haripur, Asim Shah raised concerns about delays in the demarcation of land boundaries. The Commission directed the Deputy Commissioner Haripur to resolve the issue within one month and submit a report. Similarly, Afzal Shah from Malakand sought assistance for the timely issuance of a driving license for his son, who is preparing to travel abroad for employment. The Commission instructed the Secretary of Transport to expedite the process.

Mubashir Ali from Swabi highlighted the lack of online verification services for driving licenses, which caused significant difficulties. The District Police Officer Swabi was directed to address the matter promptly. Meanwhile, Bilawal Zeb from Peshawar complained about sanitation issues and clogged drains.

The Commission ordered the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to resolve the matter on a priority basis.

The RTS Commission reaffirmed its commitment to addressing citizens’ grievances and ensuring timely delivery of public services. Citizens facing delays or issues in accessing notified services were encouraged to approach the Commission for resolution.